SLAM #88 mit Interviews und Storys zu OPETH +++ NOFX +++ AIRBOURNE +++ FIDDLER'S GREEN +++ RED FANG +++ NEUROSIS +++ IMPERIAL STATE ELECTRIC +++ u.v.m. plus 2 CDs! - Ab 19.10.2016 am Kiosk!!!

Bosworth

Preise:

3x "Syd Barret & Pink Floyd: Shine On You Crazy Diamond" von Mike Watkinson und Pete Anderson
(c) SLAM Media / Bosworth_Gewinnspiel_RC_Pink_Floyd

EMP

Preise:

1x PINK FLOYD: "Cre/ation: The Early Years 1967-1972" CD-Box
1x PINK FLOYD: "Ummagumma" CD
1x PINK FLOYD: "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn" CD
1x PINK FLOYD: "The Dark Side Of The Moon" CD
1x PINK FLOYD: T-Shirt (Größe L)
1x PINK FLOYD: Girlie-Shirt (Größe L)
1x PINK FLOYD: Untersetzer
1x PINK FLOYD: Schnapsgläser
1x PINK FLOYD: Kalender 2017

Sulatron-Records

Preise:

3x SULA BASSANA: "Dreamer" CD
3x ASTRAL SON: "Mind's Eye" CD

Hannibal Verlag

Preise:

2x "Pink Floyd: Die definitive Biografie" von Mark Blake
2x "Pink Floyd: Vom Underground zur Rock-Ikone" von Nicolas Schaffner

Omnibus Press

Preise:

3x "Mind Over Matter: The Images of Pink Floyd" von Storm Thorgerson und Peter Curzon

Edel

Preise:

2x "The Making Of Pink Floyd: The Wall" von Gerald Scarfe
2x "Inside Out - Mein persönliches Porträt von Pink Floyd" von Nick Mason
