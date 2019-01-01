SLAM Logo
SLAM #106 mit Interviews und Storys zu MAYHEM +++ JIMMY EAT WORLD +++ BAD WOLVES +++ GATECREEPER +++ HELLYEAH +++ BOOZE & GLORY +++ THE DEAD SOUTH +++ THE MENZINGERS +++ SUNN O))) +++ u.v.m. +++ plus CD mit 16 Tracks! Jetzt am Kiosk!

EMP

Preise:

4x THE DOORS T-Shirt (Wunschmitive in passender Größe auf der Website von EMP zur freien Auswahl.

(c) SLAM Media GmbH / Gewsp_EMP_RC_Doors

Hannibal Verlag

Preise:

2x "The Doors: Die illustrierte Biografie" von Gillian G. Gaar
2x "Mein Leben mit Jim Morrison und den Doors" von John Densmore
2x "Die Doors, Jim Morrison und ich" von Ray Manzarek

Studiocanal

Preise:

3x "The Doors - The Final Cut" Limited Steelbook Edition Blu-ray

Splitter Verlag

Preise:

5x "Jim Morrison: Poet des Chaos" von Frédéric Bertocchini und Jef

Heyne Verlag

Preise:

2x "Wonderland Avenue" von Danny Sugarman

Droemer Knaur

Preise:

3x "Janis Joplin: Nothing Left To Lose - Die Biografie" von Holly George-Warren

Delius Klasnig Verlag

Preise:

3x "Jimi Hendrix - Alle Songs" von Philippe Margotin und Jean-Michel Guesdon
Rock Classics
