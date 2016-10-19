SLAM Logo
SLAM #88 mit Interviews und Storys zu OPETH +++ NOFX +++ AIRBOURNE +++ FIDDLER'S GREEN +++ RED FANG +++ NEUROSIS +++ IMPERIAL STATE ELECTRIC +++ u.v.m. plus 2 CDs! - Ab 19.10.2016 am Kiosk!!!

Panini Comics

Preise:

3x "Chrononauts - Die Zeitreisenden"
3x "Der dunkle Turm 14: Drei - Die Herrin der Schatten"
EMP

Preise:

2 Fanpakete, bestehend aus je einmal:
OPETH: "Sorceress" Limited Boxset mit Doppel-CD, farbiger Doppel-Vinyl (rose wood), 5.1-Audio-DVD, Poster und Fotokarte
Black Blood Pentagram T-Shirt (Größe L)
Rock Rebel Hooded Burnout Jacket (Größe L)
Rock Rebel No More Rules Girlie-Shirt (Größe M)
EMP Baumwolltasche

Impericon Never Say Die! Tour 2016

Preise:

2x Package mit 2 Tickets für eine Show nach eigener Wahl, 2 T-Shirts (NSD Mix) plus WHITECHAPEL: "Mark Of The Blade" CD

Weser Label

Preise:

1x ABSTÜRZENDE BRIEFTAUBEN: "Doofgesagte Leben Länger" Vinyl plus CD
1x ABSTÜRZENDE BRIEFTAUBEN: "Doofgesagte Leben Länger" CD
1x ABSTÜRZENDE BRIEFTAUBEN: "Doofgesagte Leben Länger" Limited Dan Box mit Vinyl, CD, Bonus CD, Demo-MC, Malbuch und Goodies

Hannibal Verlag

Preise:

2x "Pink Floyd - Die definitive Biografie" von Mark Blake

Omnibus Press

Preise:

2x "Who Are You? - The Life and Death of Keith Moon" von Jim McCarthy und Marc Olivent

Iron Pages Verlag

Preise:

3x "Choosing Death: Die unglaubliche Geschichte von Death Metal und Grindcore geht weiter..." von Albert Mudrian
Rock Classics
