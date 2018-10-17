SLAM Logo
SLAM #100 mit Interviews und Storys zu ARCHITECTS +++ FUCKED UP +++ HIGH ON FIRE +++ ALKALINE TRIO +++ COHEED AND CAMBRIA +++ u.v.m. +++ plus 2 CDs mit 28 Tracks! Ab 17.10.2018 am Kiosk!

Piper Verlag

Preise:

3x "Paul McCartney" von Philip Norman

Bear Family

Preise:

10x "'Internationale Pilzvergiftung': Die Beatles im Spiegel der deutschen Presse 1963 - 1967" von Bernd Matheja

Delius Klasing Verlag

Preise:

3x "Beatles total - Die Geschichten hinter den Songs" von Jean-Michel Guesdon und Philippe Margotin

Hannibal Verlag

Preise:

3x "Paul McCartney - Die Biografie" von Peter Ames Carlin
3x "Es begann in der Abbey Road" von George Martin
3x " Der fünfte Beatle erzählt - Die Autobiografie" von Brian Epstein

Panini Comics

Preise:

3x "The Beatles: Yellow Submarine - Die Graphic Novel" von Bill Morrison

Winning Moves

Preise:

2x "Monopoly The Beatles"
Rock Classics
