Universum Film

Preise:
2 Fanpakete, bestehend aus je einmal:
OPETH: "Sorceress" Limited Boxset mit Doppel-CD, farbiger Doppel-Vinyl (rose wood), 5.1-Audio-DVD, Poster und Fotokarte
Black Blood Pentagram T-Shirt (Größe L)
Rock Rebel Hooded Burnout Jacket (Größe L)
Rock Rebel No More Rules Girlie-Shirt (Größe M)
EMP Baumwolltasche
Preise:
2x Package mit 2 Tickets für eine Show nach eigener Wahl, 2 T-Shirts (NSD Mix) plus WHITECHAPEL: "Mark Of The Blade" CD
Preise:
1x ABSTÜRZENDE BRIEFTAUBEN: "Doofgesagte Leben Länger" Vinyl plus CD
1x ABSTÜRZENDE BRIEFTAUBEN: "Doofgesagte Leben Länger" CD
1x ABSTÜRZENDE BRIEFTAUBEN: "Doofgesagte Leben Länger" Limited Dan Box mit Vinyl, CD, Bonus CD, Demo-MC, Malbuch und Goodies
Preise:
2x "Pink Floyd - Die definitive Biografie" von Mark Blake
Preise:
2x "Who Are You? - The Life and Death of Keith Moon" von Jim McCarthy und Marc Olivent
Preise:
3x "Choosing Death: Die unglaubliche Geschichte von Death Metal und Grindcore geht weiter..." von Albert Mudrian