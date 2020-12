Kickstarter für die englische Version von ROCK CLASSICS: IRON MAIDEN

"Up the irons!" Nach dem bahnbrechenden Erfolg der Kickstarter-Kampagne zur englischen Version unseres erfolgreichen ROCK CLASSICS: QUEEN wagen wir uns nun an die Special Collector`s Edition eines weiteren Bestsellers unter unseren Sonderheften: IRON MAIDEN!

Info for our international readers

The IRON MAIDEN Special Collector’s Edition celebrates the 40th anniversary of the release of IRON MAIDEN`s debut album and features the full history of the band as told through its studio album discography, including analysis, the source material behind the songs, and little-known facts. It also includes sections devoted to IRON MAIDEN films, literature, and memorabilia, as well as special features including Bruce Dickinson`s solo career and vinyl rarities. In addition, it also features several interviews, including a brand new interview with original singer Paul Di`Anno, and many rare photos. Here’s the link to the kickstarter campaign.